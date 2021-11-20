Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 6.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 80.8% during the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,858,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 412,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,241,000 after buying an additional 51,164 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,866,000 after buying an additional 991,782 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 174,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,990,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $682.34 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $585.45 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The firm has a market cap of $122.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $718.60 and a 200-day moving average of $726.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHTR. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $806.75.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

