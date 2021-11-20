Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Short Interest Update

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the October 14th total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.5 days.
Shares of CTOUF stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.20. Charter Hall Group has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $13.75.
Charter Hall Group Company Profile
Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.