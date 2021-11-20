CheesecakeSwap Token Price Hits $0.0822 (CCAKE)

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 19th. CheesecakeSwap Token has a market capitalization of $435,539.23 and approximately $96.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0822 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CheesecakeSwap Token alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00070922 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00072298 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00092243 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,265.26 or 0.07313688 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,224.00 or 0.99837275 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CheesecakeSwap Token Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 5,482,522 coins and its circulating supply is 5,299,464 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CheesecakeSwap Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CheesecakeSwap Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CheesecakeSwap Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CheesecakeSwap Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CheesecakeSwap Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.