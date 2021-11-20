Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.38. Chegg reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHGG. TheStreet cut Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut Chegg from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chegg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.06.

Shares of CHGG stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,302,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,654. Chegg has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -442.09, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 365.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 100.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

