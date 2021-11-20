Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) will announce $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.29. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 52.23% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

CHMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of CHMI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.93. 203,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,058. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.43. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $159.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 385.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHMI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the second quarter worth about $2,335,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 254.8% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 91,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 65,981 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 78.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 64,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 41.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 57,187 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 190.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 45,190 shares during the period. 31.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.