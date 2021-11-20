Chia Network (XCH) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $23.77 Million

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Chia Network coin can now be bought for about $142.87 or 0.00242935 BTC on exchanges. Chia Network has a market cap of $332.91 million and approximately $23.77 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chia Network has traded down 13.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00071220 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00072599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.21 or 0.00092177 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,300.78 or 0.07313089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,517.82 or 0.99504207 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Chia Network

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,330,200 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Buying and Selling Chia Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chia Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

