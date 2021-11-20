China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Eastern is involved in the Transportation Industry, and is the primary air carrier serving Shanghai, China’s eastern gateway. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut China Eastern Airlines from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:CEA opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. China Eastern Airlines has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.15.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that China Eastern Airlines will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 31.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 61,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 14,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

