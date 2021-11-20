China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Short Interest Up 29.3% in October

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,272,100 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the October 14th total of 984,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:CHOLF opened at $0.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87. China Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64.

About China Oilfield Services

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Drilling Services, Well Services, Marine Support Services, and Geophysical Acquisition and Surveying Services.

