China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Short Interest Up 29.3% in October

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,272,100 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the October 14th total of 984,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:CHOLF opened at $0.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87. China Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64.
About China Oilfield Services
Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for China Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.