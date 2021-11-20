China Overseas Property (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Overseas Property (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:CNPPF opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. China Overseas Property has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.95.

About China Overseas Property

China Overseas Property Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property management services. It operates through the following segments: Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Spaces Trading Business. The Property Management Services segment relates to the provision of property management services, such as security; repairs and maintenance; cleaning and garden landscape maintenance for residential communities including mixed-use properties; commercial properties; government properties; and construction sites.

