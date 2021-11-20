Christopher Hatto Sells 7,353 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,506,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,405,297. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $65.18.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 484.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Savior LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 236.5% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth about $26,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.