Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CB. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $198.71.

CB stock opened at $188.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.68. Chubb has a 12 month low of $144.00 and a 12 month high of $197.92. The company has a market cap of $81.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total transaction of $1,328,749.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,431,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,764 shares of company stock valued at $16,978,568 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chubb by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,073,000 after buying an additional 353,933 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $992,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 64.9% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 11,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

