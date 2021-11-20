CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.690-$1.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $765.54 million-$781.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $803.96 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

CIR stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.09. 63,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,005. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $670.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 18.58% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CIRCOR International will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CIRCOR International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.88% of CIRCOR International worth $5,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.