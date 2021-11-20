Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.50 billion-$12.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.85 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.380-$3.450 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.24.

CSCO traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.25. 30,012,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,822,182. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.20%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

