Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $6.60 Million Investment in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 676,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Pathfinder Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFDR. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000.

Get Pathfinder Acquisition alerts:

PFDR stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.