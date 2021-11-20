Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 625,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,190,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.45% of Alkuri Global Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KURI. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,226,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,191,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,058,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,923,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,719,000. Institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkuri Global Acquisition alerts:

Alkuri Global Acquisition stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average is $9.80. Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Ark Global Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkuri Global Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkuri Global Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.