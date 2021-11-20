Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $3,780,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 221.0% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Citigroup by 5.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 6.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,078,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,496,000 after acquiring an additional 63,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 29.9% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 33,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C opened at $66.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.83. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.19 and a 52-week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.15.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

