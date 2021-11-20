Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF)

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NENTF stock opened at $54.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.46. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $56.88.

About Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ)

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It creates, produces, and distributes television shows, commercials, feature films, branded content, and events for broadcasters, streamers, distributors, advertisers, and other organizations.

