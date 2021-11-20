Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $84.53

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $84.53 and last traded at $84.76, with a volume of 11657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.93.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair downgraded Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,154 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $635,215.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $588,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,965 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 11,642.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 238.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Citrix Systems by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Citrix Systems by 382.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citrix Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.