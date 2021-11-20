Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $84.53

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $84.53 and last traded at $84.76, with a volume of 11657 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.93.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTXS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup downgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.01.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $70,856.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,812.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,154 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $635,215.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,965. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 11,642.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 238.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 382.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

