Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Major Shareholder Buys $548,268.00 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 24,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $548,268.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 21,287 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.42 per share, for a total transaction of $477,254.54.

On Friday, November 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 15,600 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.51 per share, for a total transaction of $351,156.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 32,830 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.07 per share, for a total transaction of $724,558.10.

On Monday, November 8th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 302,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,620.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 46,130 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,039,308.90.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 66,297 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,505,604.87.

On Monday, November 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 130,500 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $2,923,200.00.

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $21.94 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $27.68.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CWAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 10.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

