Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.38.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CWEN. Evercore ISI raised Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 2,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.37 per share, for a total transaction of $75,978.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth $2,111,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the second quarter worth $2,937,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 47.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,004 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 60.3% during the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 40,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 169.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. 35.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CWEN traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.66. 624,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,306. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.87, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.58. Clearway Energy has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $38.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.19 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 446.67%.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

