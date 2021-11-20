Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Clipper Realty worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the second quarter valued at about $1,558,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 8.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 6,281.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 23,557 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty in the first quarter worth about $118,000. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of CLPR stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.01 million, a P/E ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.24. Clipper Realty Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $9.92.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.16). Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clipper Realty Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is currently -82.61%.

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

