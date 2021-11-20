CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Hits $0.42

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000719 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $2,691.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000762 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00020336 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00015278 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,724,749 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.