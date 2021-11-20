Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Reaches New 1-Year High at $221.64

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $221.64 and last traded at $220.15, with a volume of 85057 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $211.80.

NET has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.71.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 8.51. The stock has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.41.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.70, for a total transaction of $11,089,904.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 745,905 shares of company stock valued at $112,955,603. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 650.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 35.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 230.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 434.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.