Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.060-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $647 million-$648 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $631.81 million.Cloudflare also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.010-$0.000 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.71.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $211.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a PE ratio of -301.48 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.89 and its 200-day moving average is $124.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 8.51. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.70, for a total value of $11,089,904.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $4,123,587.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 745,905 shares of company stock worth $112,955,603. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cloudflare stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 9.20% of Cloudflare worth $3,040,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

