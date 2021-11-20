CLSA Cuts NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target to $134.00

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its price objective cut by CLSA from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC cut their target price on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.88.

NTES stock opened at $115.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.92. NetEase has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $5.07. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetEase will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.58%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 32.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

