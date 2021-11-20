Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Short Interest Up 70.7% in October

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, an increase of 70.7% from the October 14th total of 34,500 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 86,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:COHN traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.34. 12,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,838. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.54 and a 12-month high of $52.70. The company has a market cap of $26.63 million, a PE ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COHN. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $551,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

