Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,110,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 111,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund were worth $18,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 351,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 87,546 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 402,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 17,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RFI opened at $16.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.37. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $18.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

