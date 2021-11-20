CoinEx Token (CET) Price Tops $0.0901 on Top Exchanges

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0901 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $63.83 million and $1.92 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00048282 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.23 or 0.00221170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00088845 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CoinEx Token (CET) is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

