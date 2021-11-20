CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 24.55%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLGN opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $107.39 million and a PE ratio of 82.35. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $24.26.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.18% of CollPlant Biotechnologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. It’s products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and CollPlant Surgical Matrix.

