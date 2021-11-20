Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the October 14th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Omni Partners US LLC raised its position in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II by 1.1% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 280,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,500,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II by 20.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II by 200.1% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares during the period. 47.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLAA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 679 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,915. Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.75.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.