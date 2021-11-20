Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Short Interest Up 51.0% in October

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a growth of 51.0% from the October 14th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 626,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Shares of COLB opened at $34.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.79. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $50.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average is $38.00.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $132.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.88 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 11th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

A number of research firms recently commented on COLB. Stephens decreased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,940,000 after purchasing an additional 36,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,813,000 after purchasing an additional 152,814 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after purchasing an additional 333,789 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,890,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,796,000 after purchasing an additional 144,403 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,782,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,711,000 after purchasing an additional 453,962 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

