Comerica Bank Grows Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partners Value Investments LP increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Value Investments LP now owns 129,548,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,604,383,855,000 after buying an additional 789,989 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,789,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,136,545,000 after buying an additional 4,864,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,760,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,996,000 after buying an additional 506,508 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,622,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,650,000 after buying an additional 212,211 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,949,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,498,000 after buying an additional 2,616,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAM. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $59.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $62.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

