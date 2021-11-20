Comerica Bank Has $4.64 Million Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after buying an additional 25,666 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGA opened at $105.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $103.50 and a 12 month high of $134.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.54.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($3.57). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 33.68%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RGA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.56.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

