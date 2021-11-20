Comerica Bank Has $4.84 Million Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ABB were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in ABB by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,416,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,596,000 after buying an additional 1,198,695 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,824,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,879,000 after buying an additional 845,430 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ABB by 1,056.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,208,000 after buying an additional 2,800,635 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ABB by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,658,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,366,000 after buying an additional 74,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ABB by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,649,000 after buying an additional 102,394 shares in the last quarter. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $38.03. The company has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.06.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 6.43%. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABB. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

