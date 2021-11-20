Comerica Bank Raises Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 40,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICF opened at $71.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.93 and a 200 day moving average of $67.39. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

