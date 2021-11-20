Comerica Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 157.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Novavax were worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Novavax by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Novavax by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Novavax by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in Novavax by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Novavax by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Novavax stock opened at $192.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.34. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.62 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The company had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $100,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mott sold 24,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.90, for a total transaction of $6,312,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,249 shares of company stock worth $42,352,517. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

