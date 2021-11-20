Comerica Bank Trims Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,792 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,727,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,477,051,000 after purchasing an additional 99,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,102,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $833,059,000 after purchasing an additional 41,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 35.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,168,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $463,083,000 after purchasing an additional 306,719 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 20.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $422,875,000 after purchasing an additional 183,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 13.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $408,870,000 after purchasing an additional 123,380 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,387 shares of company stock valued at $35,732,390 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COO opened at $405.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $324.34 and a one year high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COO. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $423.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.23.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

