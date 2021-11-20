CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CommScope’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.09. CommScope posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommScope will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

COMM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

In other CommScope news, SVP Justin C. Choi acquired 15,384 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 30,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 65,384 shares of company stock worth $639,794 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the third quarter valued at $315,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the third quarter valued at $172,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the third quarter valued at $5,418,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 112.7% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 144,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 76,816 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CommScope in the third quarter valued at about $4,427,000. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CommScope stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.68. 3,585,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,862,091. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. CommScope has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.53.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

