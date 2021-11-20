Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

OTC CMPX opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. Compass Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Compass Therapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass Therapeutics news, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 5,357,143 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $18,750,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc is based in Boston, MA.

