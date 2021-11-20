Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Insider Richard L. Sandor Purchases 2,000 Shares

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) insider Richard L. Sandor bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 432 ($5.64) per share, for a total transaction of £8,640 ($11,288.22).

LON CRE opened at GBX 435.50 ($5.69) on Friday. Conduit Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 423 ($5.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 568 ($7.42). The company has a market capitalization of £720.49 million and a PE ratio of -52.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 468.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 864.43.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRE. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on shares of Conduit in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

