Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Insider Sells $4,018,500.00 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $4,018,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Erica Schultz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total value of $4,105,000.00.

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $79.75 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.71 and a 1 year high of $94.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.70.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,491,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,938,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,553,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,256,000. 16.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Confluent from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. William Blair began coverage on Confluent in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.09.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

