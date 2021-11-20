Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.230-$-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $108 million-$110 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.99 million.Confluent also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.920-$-0.900 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CFLT. Cowen lifted their target price on Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Confluent from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.09.

CFLT traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $79.75. 2,564,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,489. Confluent has a twelve month low of $37.71 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.70.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. Confluent’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $73,051.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $18,991,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,156,746 shares of company stock valued at $100,169,795.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,452,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Confluent by 2,740.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,453 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $650,000. 16.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

