Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.67% of Conn’s worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Conn’s by 9,410.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Conn’s by 399.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Conn’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Conn's alerts:

CONN opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.89. Conn’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $31.48.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $418.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.74 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Norman Miller sold 52,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $1,345,434.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Conn’s

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.