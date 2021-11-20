Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Holdings Reduced by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lowered its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 52.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,080,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,229,099,000 after buying an additional 180,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,070,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,027,000 after buying an additional 579,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,347,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,065,000 after buying an additional 163,990 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,337,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,776,000 after buying an additional 80,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,939,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,532,000 after buying an additional 18,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Shares of ED opened at $78.03 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $80.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.59.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

