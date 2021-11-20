Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Downgraded to “Hold” at DZ Bank

DZ Bank cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CTTAY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $11.98 on Friday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.