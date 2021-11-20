Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Lifted to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $58.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Continental Resources from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Continental Resources in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.79.

CLR opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 3.13. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $55.48.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

In related news, Director Ellis L. Mccain purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.15 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 120,500 shares of company stock worth $5,747,285 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 49.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 179,237 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 59,011 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 4,478.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 23.8% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,924 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

