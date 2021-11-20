Contrasting alpha-En (NASDAQ:ALPE) & Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD)

alpha-En (NASDAQ:ALPE) and Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares alpha-En and Creatd’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio alpha-En N/A N/A -$5.35 million N/A N/A Creatd $1.21 million 34.48 -$24.21 million N/A N/A

alpha-En has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Creatd.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for alpha-En and Creatd, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score alpha-En 0 0 0 0 N/A Creatd 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares alpha-En and Creatd’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets alpha-En N/A N/A N/A Creatd -844.73% -1,063.01% -301.03%

Risk & Volatility

alpha-En has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creatd has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Creatd shares are held by institutional investors. 57.7% of alpha-En shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Creatd shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

alpha-En beats Creatd on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About alpha-En

alpha-En Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of lithium metal. It focuses on the development of products and processes derived from its technology, including battery components and compounds of lithium. The company was founded by Jerome I. Feldman, Gene Feldman, and Suzette St. John Feldman in 1969 and is headquartered in Yongkers, NY.

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through its technology and partnership. The company’s proprietary technology platforms and complementary digital businesses include Vocal for Brands, Seller’s Choice, and the intellectual property inherent in Vocal’s owned and operated digital communities and future acquisitions. The company was founded by Jeremy Phillip Frommer and Rick Schwartz on December 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, NJ.

