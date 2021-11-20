Contrasting American Bio Medica (ABMC) & Its Peers

American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS: ABMC) is one of 895 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare American Bio Medica to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for American Bio Medica and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Bio Medica 0 0 0 0 N/A American Bio Medica Competitors 5236 19141 41337 797 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 73.32%. Given American Bio Medica’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Bio Medica has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.5% of American Bio Medica shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of American Bio Medica shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares American Bio Medica and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Bio Medica -45.37% N/A -68.89% American Bio Medica Competitors -4,237.82% -128.33% -28.52%

Risk and Volatility

American Bio Medica has a beta of -2.12, suggesting that its stock price is 312% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Bio Medica’s competitors have a beta of 1.07, suggesting that their average stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Bio Medica and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Bio Medica $4.15 million -$800,000.00 -1.46 American Bio Medica Competitors $1.70 billion $121.98 million -1.84

American Bio Medica’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than American Bio Medica. American Bio Medica is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

American Bio Medica competitors beat American Bio Medica on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

American Bio Medica Company Profile

American Bio Medica Corp. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the manufacture and sale of immunoassay tests, primarily for the immediate detection of certain drugs in urine and oral fluids. The firm’s products include Rapid Drug Screen, Rapid ONE, RDS InCup, Rapid TOX, Rapid TOX Cup II, and OralStat. Its products are related to urinalysis, oral fluids, alcohol testing, hair testing, pregnancy testing, and lab partners. The company was founded by Stan Cipkowski and Edmund M. Jaskiewicz on April 2, 1986 and is headquartered in Kinderhook, NY.

