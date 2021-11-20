Contrasting Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) and CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB)

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) and CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

27.2% of Carver Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of CBM Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Carver Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of CBM Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Carver Bancorp has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, CBM Bancorp has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Carver Bancorp and CBM Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carver Bancorp -13.69% -14.36% -0.57% CBM Bancorp 8.68% 1.67% 0.36%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Carver Bancorp and CBM Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carver Bancorp $26.50 million 1.53 -$3.90 million N/A N/A CBM Bancorp $10.34 million 4.82 $940,000.00 N/A N/A

CBM Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Carver Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Carver Bancorp and CBM Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carver Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A CBM Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CBM Bancorp beats Carver Bancorp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

CBM Bancorp Company Profile

CBM Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its loan portfolio includes one-to four-family real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, construction and land development, nonresident real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on May 22, 2018 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.